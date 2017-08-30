How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Dead teen’s family seeks millions from Michigan trooper

Posted 7:38 PM, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:50PM, August 30, 2017

DETROIT (AP) — A lawyer says he’s seeking $50 million in a lawsuit against a Michigan State Police trooper who used a Taser to try to stop a teenager on an all-terrain vehicle.

Damon Grimes died last weekend after he crashed the ATV in Detroit. State police acknowledge that the 15-year-old was struck with a Taser before the crash.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court accuses the trooper of excessive force. Geoffrey Fieger says the teen wasn’t armed and didn’t pose a threat to police.

A state police spokesman, Lt. Mike Shaw, declined to comment on the lawsuit. The trooper has been suspended. The results of an investigation will be reviewed by the Wayne County prosecutor.

