How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Crews search for source of gas smell in NE Grand Rapids

Posted 11:59 AM, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 01:12PM, August 30, 2017

 

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Kent County dispatch tells FOX 17 that Grand Rapids fire crews are investigating a smell of natural gas on the north end of the city.

Crews are investigating reports of the smell near Ann and Turner NW.  City Middle School on Plainfield also reported the smell and the school took precautions.  Fire crews have cleared that scene.  The smell was also reported on Cedar Street, east of Fuller.

DTE Energy tells FOX 17 they received about 20 calls reporting the smell, but those calls diminished over time.  They say they have crews searching for the source of the smell.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s