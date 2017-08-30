How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Have stress or anxiety? Yoga may be the answer

Posted 10:42 AM, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 10:41AM, August 30, 2017

Feel like a ball of stress and anxiety? Have a mind that won't shut off? Yoga may hold the answer to calm the mind, relax the body, and give people a sense of peace and well-being.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner from Spectrum Health, discusses the physical and mental benefits of yoga.

Spectrum Health has yoga classes starting on Monday, September 11, and will take place every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday throughout the fall.

Classes will be held at 221 Michigan Dr. across from the Meijer Heart Center.

To register for a class, go to spectrumhealth.org or call (616)-774-7779.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner and her blog. Read more.

