Kalamazoo Police investigate death of 11-month-old boy

Posted 4:42 PM, August 30, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of an 11-month-old baby in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says Jaceyon Downey was taken to the hospital with injuries Aug. 23 and died on Sunday Aug. 27.

Police say he was in the care of a babysitter when he was injured.  Further details on the child’s injuries were not available.

Officials tell FOX 17 that any time a baby dies and the cause is unknown, the death is labeled “suspicious.”   They are waiting for autopsy results to learn more.

