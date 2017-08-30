How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Labor Day weekend will see higher gas prices, crowded highways

Posted 7:18 AM, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:23AM, August 30, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — AAA of Michigan reports gas prices are averaging 2.45 a gallon for regular unleaded heading toward the Labor Day weekend, but gas prices at the pumps around West Michigan popped up Tuesday to a common price of 2.65, according to prices reported by drivers to the GasBuddy app.

Oil inventories were already dropping before Harvey hit the Texas coast refineries, according to GasBuddy. That would naturally lead to higher gas prices down the supply line.

AAA of Michigan predicts that one million Michigan residents will travel during the Labor Day weekend, the third busiest holiday weekend for travel. Most of the traveling will be on highways.

The Michigan Department of Transportation traditionally suspends work on state-sponsored road construction, eliminating lane closures where possible. Many construction zones won’t be changed, but reduced speed limits when workers are present won’t be in effect.

