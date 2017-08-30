Man dies after falling into Big Rapids creek

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Police confirm a 51-year-old man died after falling into a Big Rapids creek Tuesday afternoon.

Detective Brian Miller tells FOX 17 the man appeared to be intoxicated when witnesses saw him trip and fall down a small embankment into Mitchell Creek.

Miller says an autopsy conducted by the Mecosta County Medical Examiner’s Office did not reveal a specific cause of death, and they’ll have to wait for toxicology text results to come back.

Miller tells FOX 17 the man had an unspecified health problem. Police have not released his name, but say he moved to Big Rapids from Grand Rapids “about five to six years ago.”

Mitchell Creek is adjacent to Hemlock Park, and feeds into the Muskegon River. It’s in the middle of Big Rapids.