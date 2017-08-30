How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Man dies after falling into Big Rapids creek

Posted 4:51 PM, August 30, 2017, by

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. —  Police confirm a 51-year-old man died after falling into a Big Rapids creek Tuesday afternoon.

Detective Brian Miller tells FOX 17 the man appeared to be intoxicated when witnesses saw him trip and fall down a small embankment into Mitchell Creek.

Miller says an autopsy conducted by the Mecosta County Medical Examiner’s Office did not reveal a specific cause of death, and they’ll have to wait for toxicology text results to come back.

Miller tells FOX 17 the man had an unspecified health problem. Police have not released his name, but say he moved to Big Rapids from Grand Rapids “about five to six years ago.”

Mitchell Creek is adjacent to Hemlock Park, and feeds into the Muskegon River. It’s in the middle of Big Rapids.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s