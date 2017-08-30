Sand Lake man charged after running without clothes; had to be tased several times

HOWARD CITY, Mich. – A Sand Lake man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly running down a Howard City street, taking off his clothes and resisting police.

The incident happened about 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of Elmwood and Fir Lane in Howard City.

Deputies say they were called to the scene on a suspicious person complaint, where the man was described as running down the street, screaming, and taking off his clothes. When they arrived, the man, identified as David Nichols, 31, of Sand Lake, charged at the deputy, pushed him away and starting hitting the deputy’s patrol car. Nichols continued to resist and fled the scene according to deputies. He was caught a short time later after being tased numerous times.

One deputy was treated for minor injuries.

Nichols has been charged with one count of resisting an officer causing an injury, two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer and one count of malicious destruction of police property.