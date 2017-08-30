× WMCAT announces new headquarters, studio space on GR west side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A West Michigan non-profit that helps inspire high school students and other to get involved with arts and technology programs laid their foundation for its new headquarters Wednesday.

The West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology held the event at the site of their new center at First Street and Seward Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. WMCAT will occupy the top floor of the three story building under construction. The new location will double their current location at the Acton Building in downtown Grand Rapids.

The new center will include a photography studio, studios for video and audio production, a ceramic studio with on-site kiln, classrooms for video game design and more. It will also include gallery space for art exhibits, community space for receptions and meetings and classrooms for adult career training, including a pharmacy lab for pharmacy tech training. It will was also include an area for WMCAT’s screen printing business.

The center is being funding by WMCAT’s Leave Your Mark campaign that has raised almost all of its $8.5 million goal.

The center is expected to open in the fall of 2018.