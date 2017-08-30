Wolverine aids in testing contaminated Belmont tap water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, Mich. -- Residents in parts of Belmont could be without clean drinking water for as long as two years while DEQ officials investigate the presence of a little known but potentially dangerous contaminant that made its way into people’s wells.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly referred to as PFAS, are a large group of man-made chemicals that have been in use since the 1950s. Only recently have manufactures begun to phase out their use of PFAS in products, but you can still find them in household items like non-stick pans with Teflon, stain resistant like Scotchguard, water-resistant clothing like Gor-Tex, cosmetics, paints, and cleaning products.

Before the EPA tightened dumping regulations in the 1970s, Wolverine World Wide, a West Michigan-based shoe manufacturer used PFAS in materials used to waterproof their shoes. At the time, they used an undeveloped lot near the affected homes to – perfectly legally – dump their materials, including PFAS. When regulations constricted, they stopped using the site to dump, but David O’Donnell with the Michigan DEQ says the damage may already have been done.

“We were creating problems not just then, but for future generations,” said O’Donnell. “It is something we’re just looking for now. It’s not something that was on everybody’s radar even 5 or 10 years ago. This is a new thing.”

And because of that, regulators and researchers don’t know much about the effects of PFAS. According to information from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, PFAS can cause higher cholesterol levels, weaken the immune system, increase risk of cancer, and affect growth, learning, and behavior of infants of young children.

Of the 21 homes already tested for PFAS in the Belmont area, 13 were found to have shown the presence of the chemicals and 7 homes showed results above the EPA lifetime recommended level of 70-parts-per-trillion, some exhibiting as much as 65-times that level.

Because the threat of PFAS is so new, the Kent County Health Department can’t offer the expensive testing needed to detect them in individual water supplies. They’re planning to host a public meeting regarding the issue in the next few weeks.

DEQ officials like O’Donnell are recommending people avoid consuming the water, but note they can still bathe and wash clothes in it as long as it’s not ingested.

Wolverine is doing their due diligence, providing affected homeowners with filters and bottled water while they and environmental officials determine the true source and spans of the contamination. They issued FOX17 the following statement: