Zeeland woman and family stuck in Texas after Harvey

ZEELAND, Mich. - A West Michigan woman is stuck in Texas after she headed there to pick up her grandparents ahead of Hurricane Harvey.

Yahaira de la Cruz tells FOX 17 she went to the Houston area before the storm struck to pick up her grandparents who were coming for a visit to the United States from Mexico. As they started to return, heavy rains hit, forcing them to head to a shelter. But, they had to evacuate that shelter as well and the last we heard, they were now staying with some strangers who opened their home to them.

de la Cruz says she's five months pregnant and is traveling with another young child. As of last check, they were still waiting out the storm.