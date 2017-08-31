× 4 injured in head-on crash in Kalamazoo County

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four people were injured Thursday in a head-on crash in Ross Township.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 11:03 a.m. on M-89 near N. 37th Street.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a 67-year-old Kalamazoo man had a medical emergency while driving and hit another vehicle head on.

The man and three people in the other vehicle, including a 2-year-old child, were injured.

Their injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police said in a release.