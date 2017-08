Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Big E’s Sports Grill is opening their first stand alone location right in Grand Rapids.

Just in time for football season they have 70 TV's and more than 50 beers on tap.

September 1st at 11 a.m. marks their grand opening!

They are located 2325 E Beltline Ave SE Grand Rapids, Michigan, MI 49546.