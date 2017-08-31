Fall events happening at John Ball Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though summer is coming to a close, there's still lots of events and activities for the whole family down at John Ball Zoo.

Education Programs Manager Rhiannon Mulligan stopped by to talk about upcoming events at the zoo, and brought a scaly friend, the Sinaloan milk snake.

Here's a list of events happening at John Ball Zoo as the zoo transitions to fall:

September 9- Monarch Day

September 14- Sprouts Series starts, every Thursday and Friday

September 15- Twilight Tours start

September 22- Kid's Night Out

John Ball Zoo is located at 1300 West Fulton Street in Grand Rapids. For more information on hours and events, visit jbzoo.org.