How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Fall events happening at John Ball Zoo

Posted 11:10 AM, August 31, 2017, by , Updated at 11:09AM, August 31, 2017

Even though summer is coming to a close, there's still lots of events and activities for the whole family down at John Ball Zoo.

Education Programs Manager Rhiannon Mulligan stopped by to talk about upcoming events at the zoo, and brought a scaly friend, the Sinaloan milk snake.

Here's a list of events happening at John Ball Zoo as the zoo transitions to fall:

September 9- Monarch Day

September 14- Sprouts Series starts, every Thursday and Friday

September 15- Twilight Tours start

September 22- Kid's Night Out

John Ball Zoo is located at 1300 West Fulton Street in Grand Rapids. For more information on hours and events, visit jbzoo.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s