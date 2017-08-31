Kellogg’s announces over 200 Battle Creek job cuts

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg’s announced Thursday that it will be cutting more than 200 jobs at its Battle Creek plant.

Before the cuts are finalized, the union in Battle Creek will be able to review the proposal, according to a company spokesperson. If approved, the cuts will begin in 2018.

The cuts will impact 223 salaried and hourly employees in Battle Creek.

Earlier this year, Kellogg’s announced it was cutting 250 jobs at its headquarters and closing 39 distribution centers nationwide.