Kentwood intersection to remained closed through Friday morning

Posted 10:33 PM, August 31, 2017

Google Street View image of 29th and East Paris

KENTWOOD, Mich. —  An accident at the corner of East Paris Avenue and 29th Street has resulted in an emergency road closure in Kentwood.

The city says some power lines and the traffic signal were damaged when a vehicle hit a utility pole.  Officials say drivers should avoid the intersection at least through the Friday morning commute, while Consumers Energy crews restore power. Kentwood officials say the intersection could be closed through most of the day Friday.

The City of Grand Rapids also is working on repairs. No major injuries were reported.

For additional updates on Friday,  check the City of Kentwood’s website and its Facebook page.

