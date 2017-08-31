How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Lions trade Laken Tomlinson to 49ers

Posted 5:23 PM, August 31, 2017, by

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 25: Christian Ringo #99 of the Green Bay Packers rushes against Laken Tomlinson #72 of the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 25, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson from the Detroit Lions in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick.

The 49ers announced the deal on Thursday and say Tomlinson still must pass a physical to make it official.

Tomlinson was drafted 28th overall in 2015 by Detroit as the final first-round pick by former Lions general manager Martin Mayhew. Mayhew is now a personnel executive for the 49ers.

Tomlinson played 32 games the past two seasons and made 24 starts. The Niners need help on the interior line after starting right guard Joshua Garnett injured his knee in training camp and might not be ready for the start of the season.

 

