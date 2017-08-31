MSU paints its famous rock in honor of victims in Houston

EAST LANSING, Mich– Michigan State University posted a photo to its Facebook page late Thursday evening, showing its famous rock painted in honor of the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The rock is also painted with information about a YouCaring fundraising page, to help those affected by the natural disaster.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday and has been blamed for more than 30 deaths. It has since been downgraded to a tropical depression.

This isn’t the first time MSU has painted its iconic rock in honor of a national tragedy. In 2016, it was painted in honor of the victims of the Pulse Nightclub Shooting. It was also decorated in 2014 following the deadly shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

The rock has been at MSU since 1873 when it was unearthed by students in the graduating class that year.