Check out the Holland Hospital Sounds of the Game for Week 2.
Sounds of the Game – Week 2
-
FOX 17 Blitz – Sounds of the Game – Week 1
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1
-
Morning Buzz: Omaha sets Guiness world record for largest American flag made out of Legos
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
-
Year 2 for Stuursma brings bigger expectations at Hope College
-
Game of the Week – Forest Hills Central shuts out Jenison
-
Clevinger, Brantley lead Indians past Tigers 4-0
-
Byron Center tops Holland Christian in 9 innings
-
Morning Buzz: Holland Police “Polar Patrol” giving out ice cream to community
-
-
Game of the Week: Grand Rapids Christian 42, Caledonia 34
-
Griffins Win Game 2 of Calder Cup Finals in Double OT
-
2 charged with misdemeanors in ‘assassination’ game prank gone bad