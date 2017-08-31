How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Two Montcalm Co. residents contract West Nile Virus

Posted 4:29 PM, August 31, 2017, by
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health says there are currently four cases of people infected with West Nile Virus in the state and two of them are in West Michigan.

Two of the confirmed cases of West Nile are in Montcalm County.  The other two are in Oakland and Macomb counties, respectively.

All four people were infected between August 6 and August 11.  All four are currently hospitalized.

West Nile is transmitted by bites from mosquitoes.

 

