× Two Montcalm Co. residents contract West Nile Virus

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health says there are currently four cases of people infected with West Nile Virus in the state and two of them are in West Michigan.

Two of the confirmed cases of West Nile are in Montcalm County. The other two are in Oakland and Macomb counties, respectively.

All four people were infected between August 6 and August 11. All four are currently hospitalized.

West Nile is transmitted by bites from mosquitoes.