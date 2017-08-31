× Two years after Chupp homicide, police in St. Joseph County seek tips from public

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Friday marks the two-year anniversary since a well-known figure in St. Joseph County was killed by someone in his home.

Michigan State Police detectives hope the public will provide some tips to solve the homicide investigation. They say a family member found Lavern Chupp, 70, dead in his house on Riverside Drive, in Constantine Township.

Chupp’s house wasn’t visible from the road, but police say his long, shared driveway was surrounded by his rental properties, which were visible by most. Detectives think the crime occurred sometime between the evening hours of August 31, 2015 and the early-morning hours of September 1, 2015.

Chupp was owner of Chupp Construction and Chupp Rentals.

Detectives ask anyone who might have information on the case to call the Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500, or Crime Stoppers: 574-288-STOP.