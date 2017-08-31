How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Woman convicted of abuse at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans

Posted 4:42 PM, August 31, 2017

Laurie Botbyl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A woman charged with vulnerable adult abuse at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans was convicted Thursday.

Laurie Botbyl was convicted for the incident which happened in March 2016, when cameras captured her on video pushing a veteran in a wheelchair and then letting it go. The wheelchair crashed into a cabinet.

Botbyl was convicted of 4th degree vulnerable adult abuse. She could spend a year in jail when she is sentenced.

