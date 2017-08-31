× Woman convicted of abuse at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A woman charged with vulnerable adult abuse at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans was convicted Thursday.

Laurie Botbyl was convicted for the incident which happened in March 2016, when cameras captured her on video pushing a veteran in a wheelchair and then letting it go. The wheelchair crashed into a cabinet.

Botbyl was convicted of 4th degree vulnerable adult abuse. She could spend a year in jail when she is sentenced.