LAWTON, Mich. — A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a car crash in Lawton.

The woman’s car hit a tree along M-40 near 80th Avenue, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say it appears the crash happened because of a medical condition and that no other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed after the crash but has since reopened. ┬áThe woman’s identity was not released.