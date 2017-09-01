× 911 center asking for help in naming a rescue kitten

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — It is time to vote! The Eaton and O’Brien Counties 911 need your help in naming a kitten.

The Delta Township Fire Department responded to the report of a kitten stuck in a storm drain on August 14, and worked together to extricate the kitten.

A member of the dispatch team has adopted the lucky kitten and has narrowed the selection down to three names:

Poppy Stormy Hope

Voting ends September 5 and can be submitted on the Eaton County 911 Facebook page.