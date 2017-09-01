× Driver seriously injured when vehicle rear-ends semi in Allegan County

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Friday after rear-ending a semi-truck on US-131 near 116th Avenue.

Officials say dispatchers received numerous calls about a crash around 8:18 p.m. but the vehicle had left the scene. Shortly after, police were dispatched to a crash involving the same car and a semi-truck.

The driver, who officials say is expected to recover, was lodged under the trailer and had to be extricated and taken to a hospital in Kalamazoo.

No other injuries were reported. The expressway had to be shut down for a significant amount of time.

Police say witnesses reported the driver was driving erratic and reckless prior to the motor vehicle crashes.

It is not yet clear if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.