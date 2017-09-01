× Get on board and set sail into history on the Columbus ship tours

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Get on board and sail into history — replicas of the Nina and the Pinta have docked in South Haven for Labor Day weekend.

The Columbus Foundation created replicas of the ships that Christopher Columbus sailed around the world and used to discover the Americas. The original ships sailed over 25,000 miles while in commission, and the replicas are racking up the miles as they tour around the country.

Making their way down the Lake Michigan shore, the two ships have made stops in Traverse City and Muskegon before coming to port in South Haven.

Docked at the Michigan Maritime Museum, people can board the ships for a tour and the price includes admission to the museum. Tickets are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, $10 for children and children 4 years old and younger are free.

The ships will remain in South Haven until September 4 when they set sail for Michigan City, Indiana.