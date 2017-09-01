Police camera technology takes a step in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON CENTER, Mich. -- The view out of a police cruiser just got a lot clearer thanks to a local company.

Pro-Vision of Byron Center is introducing a new, four-camera video recording system that squad cars can use to provide a 360-degree view around the vehicle.

"What you have with camera technology is an unbiased story teller," said Andrew Beach, Director of Sales and Service at Pro-Vision. "So you have the ability to tell the complete tale without skewing any facts."

The new technology uses a front and rear camera, each with 130-degree views. It adds two golf ball-sized side cameras, each with a 175-degree view. The new side cameras are high definition, can record audio, and have the ability to record clear video at night.

Beach says the new technology is affordable, as it costs around $3,000 to equip a squad car with the new four camera set-up, and as little as $2,500 in some cases. The two camera system that many police departments use costs between $7,000 and $10,000 per vehicle, and lacks the complete 360 degree view that the new technology offers.

"There are a lot of companies out there," said Beach. "People are surprised it doesn't cost twice what it does. It costs what it should for the technology that it is."

Pro-Vision says their new technology is being used in some West Michigan police departments, along with police departments across the country and overseas.