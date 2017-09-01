Rep. Justin Amash talks race, other issues at Town Hall in Hastings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HASTINGS, Mich. — Rep. Justin Amash held his second town hall in the last 24 hours. Dozens of people turned out for the meeting at the Barry Community Enrichment Center, many of them asking him questions on a variety of hot-button topics, like race and what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"I don’t have a government solution for that," said Rep. Amash answering one woman's question on racism. "I don’t think the government can take away hate from people’s hearts. It’s a societal problem. And it’s important that people in positions of influence, like I have, speak out to denounce racism and hatred."

Rep @justinamash answering questions on many issues including healthcare & domestic terrorism at Town Hall in Hastings. // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/c4eiTioE0j — Lauren Edwards (@CallMeLedwards) September 1, 2017

Friday's town hall lasted an hour and a half. Rep. Amash touched on everything from DACA to medicare to healthcare. Several people asking about President Trump's repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

"I believe that states should have the authority to handle healthcare," said Rep. Amash. "It's not the job of the federal government. So I supported the AHCA because i thought that it was a marginal improvement."