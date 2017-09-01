FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scores Week 2
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Two teens arrested for breaking into vehicles

Posted 5:57 AM, September 1, 2017, by
Battle-Creek-police-cruiser-generic

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police are asking residents to lock their vehicles after they apprehended two teens who were breaking into vehicles in the 100 block of Lathrop Avenue in Battle Creek.

After receiving a tip from a caller, police searched the area and located the two teens.

A 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were taken into custody after police recovered stolen property.  The property was returned to the owner.

The two teens are now facing charges for resisting arrest and larceny of vehicles.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s