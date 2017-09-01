× Two teens arrested for breaking into vehicles

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police are asking residents to lock their vehicles after they apprehended two teens who were breaking into vehicles in the 100 block of Lathrop Avenue in Battle Creek.

After receiving a tip from a caller, police searched the area and located the two teens.

A 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were taken into custody after police recovered stolen property. The property was returned to the owner.

The two teens are now facing charges for resisting arrest and larceny of vehicles.