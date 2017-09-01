Verlander heading to the Houston Astros

FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scores Week 2
DETROIT, MI - JULY 20: Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the fourth inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins on July 20, 2016 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have acquired Justin Verlander in a trade with the Detroit Tigers.

The right-hander joins the American League West leaders and a rotation that includes Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers.

Astros owner Jim Crane says: “He adds a boost to our rotation. He’s been pitching well. We think he’ll give us some leadership. He’s been in the playoffs before and adds a dimension we didn’t have.”

The 34-year-old Verlander, who won the Cy Young Award in 2011, is 10-8 with a 3.82 ERA this season. The Tigers will receive three minor league prospects.

Crane hopes Verlander is a piece that can help the Astros in the postseason. He says: “We hope it positions us to get into the playoffs, get by the first round, get into the second round and get to the world series and win it. That’s what we’ve been working at and that’s what we’ll continue to work at and we want to win.”

