Yellow lobster joins Boston aquarium’s colorful collection

Posted 1:12 PM, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 01:16PM, September 1, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — A rare yellow lobster has made its debut at the New England Aquarium, posing for a photo op with fellow oddly colored crustaceans.

The lobster was donated to the Boston aquarium by a Salem seafood company. They marked its arrival by showing it off with other lobsters in unusual shades , including blue and orange, and one they call the Halloween lobster — black on one side and orange on the other.

The yellow lobster will not be put on exhibit for about a month as it undergoes quarantine.

The aquarium says the incidence of yellow lobsters in the wild is estimated to be about 1 in 30 million.

