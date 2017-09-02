× Missing man sought after walking away from Hope Network

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is requesting assistance with locating a missing endangered man.

Laurie Zavitz, 61, walked away from the Hope Network at 1492 East Beltline Ave SE at approximately 10 a.m. today. He suffers from a traumatic brain injury and becomes disoriented and confused easily.

Zavitz is originally from the Muskegon area and is not familiar with Grand Rapids.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a slender build. Zavitz was last seen wearing a dark colored blazer, a button-up shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with any information about Laurie Zavitz is being asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3400.