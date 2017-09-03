Child accidentally runs over, kills aunt with car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was killed Saturday when her own car reversed into her, knocking her to the ground.

Deputies say it happened around 2:08 p.m. in the 7000 block of Mindew Drive SW.

Their investigation shows an aunt had left her niece and nephew in her car while she went inside. The children, ages 7 and 9, waited in the car in both the passenger and driver's seat.

Deputies say the aunt came outside and was standing next to the open driver side door when the vehicle started going in reverse, knocking her to the ground.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. The vehicle continued down the driveway and ended up hitting a parked car.

The children were not injured and the accident remains under investigation.