Dangerous lake conditions on Labor Day

WEST MICHIGAN- One of the busiest weekends of the year is only halfway done, and it looks like we’re going to see dangerous conditions to be out in the water for your Labor Day holiday.

Sunday is the premiere day to get out on the big lake. We’ll look for 1-2 foot waves today, even into the evening.

As a cold front approaches overnight, we are looking at winds from 20-30 mph and gusting over 40 at times along the lakeshore! This will continue in the early afternoon as well, before transitioning to the NW direction.

Because of the strong winds, we’re going to see very dangerous conditions along the lakeshore. We’re looking at upwards of 10 foot waves during the midday, with the waves slowly decreasing later in the evening. Because we’re expecting temperatures in the 80s by the afternoon, you can expect a lot of people will want to flock to the beach. These conditions will be very dangerous! A small craft advisory and a high beach hazards risk are in place during Labor Day. Stay safe and stay out of the water!