Family fleeing Harvey find refuge in Michigan

Posted 2:05 AM, September 3, 2017, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A family is grateful to be alive after barely escaping the flood waters in Houston. It was a close call, but they are now recovering at a family’s home in Battle Creek.

Michelle Navarro and her fiancée James Halcomb got out of Houston last Sunday, just as flood waters were threatening to trap them.

“We saw people evacuating off of air mattresses and blow up swim pools,” says Michelle Navarro. “It’s very scary, It quickly turned into something very serious.”

Navarro loaded up the car and they headed North, leaving the devastation behind.

“I thank God they are here and they are safe,” says Dawn Hopwood. Michelle’s Mother-in-law. “When you know that your family is OK in a situation like this, it’s almost like your heart’s going to come out of your chest because you’re so happy that they are OK.”

Navarro is incredibly thankful her kids are now safe from the storm. Her soon to be husband returned to Houston to help his dad work down there as countless communities begin the recovery process.

