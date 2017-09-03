× Flames destroy garage and damage home in Oshtemo

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Sunday morning fire destroyed an attached garage west of Kalamazoo.

The fire was reported in the 10,000 block of West M Avenue after family members awoke to the sound of a large popping noise. Firefighters said the husband went outside where he found the garage ablaze.

The man attempted to extinguish the fire while his wife called 9-1-1.

Oshtemo Township firefighters arrived at the scene to find the garage fully engulfed in flames.

There were no injuries.

The garage and its contents were a total loss. There also was some damage to the rest of the home from the fire having extended into the attic. Dollar loss estimates are not yet available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

The Alamo Township and Mattawan fire departments assisted at the scene with tankers. The Kalamazoo Township Fire Department and the Portage Department of Public Safety covered Oshtemo Township’s fire stations during the blaze.