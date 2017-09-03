How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Flames destroy garage and damage home in Oshtemo

Posted 3:49 PM, September 3, 2017, by , Updated at 03:59PM, September 3, 2017

Firefighters battle Sunday morning's blaze in Oshtemo Township. (Oshtemo Township Fire Department photo)

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Sunday morning fire destroyed an attached garage west of Kalamazoo.

The fire was reported in the 10,000 block of West M Avenue after family members awoke to the sound of a large popping noise. Firefighters said the husband went outside where he found the garage ablaze.

The man attempted to extinguish the fire while his wife called 9-1-1.

Oshtemo Township firefighters arrived at the scene to find the garage fully engulfed in flames.

There were no injuries.

The garage and its contents were a total loss. There also was some damage to the rest of the home from the fire having extended into the attic. Dollar loss estimates are not yet available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

The Alamo Township and Mattawan fire departments assisted at the scene with tankers. The Kalamazoo Township Fire Department and the Portage Department of Public Safety covered Oshtemo Township’s fire stations during the blaze.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s