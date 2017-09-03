How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

FOX 17 Labor Day Cook-off

Posted 9:38 AM, September 3, 2017, by , Updated at 09:39AM, September 3, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Not only is it Labor Day weekend, but college football has officially kicked off and NFL is about to begin and that calls for lots of good eats.

FOX 17’s Alyssa Hearin, Doug Reardon and Garry Frank took on a cook-off and shared some of their favorites including a Watermelon Cake, Cheese Dip and juicy burger recipe.

Alyssa's Watermelon Cake Recipe:

  • 1 whole seedless watermelon 
  • 1 tub (8 oz.) COOL WHIP Whipped Topping, thawed
  • 1 cup Sliced Almonds
  • 1 kiwi, cut lengthwise in half, then sliced crosswise
  • 3 strawberries, hulled
  • 1/3 cup raspberries
  • 1/4 cup blueberries

Doug's Cheese Dip:

  • 1stick Velveeta cheese, diced
  • Two cans Rotel
  • 1 lb. ground beef/turkey

Garry's Burger Recipe:

  • 1 packet of Onion Soup Mix for every pound of meat

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s