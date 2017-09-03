× Labor Day happenings in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — As summer is winding down, many of you will be spending time with family and friends this Labor Day holiday. Here’s a list of events and happenings throughout West Michigan:

Allegan County:

Labor Day Bridge Walk — Saugatuck

Kent County:

West Michigan Labor Fest — Grand Rapids — 11 a.m. -5 p.m.

Labor Day Bridge Walk — Downtown Grand Rapids — 10 a.m.

Free admission to the Gerald R. Ford Museum

Ottawa County:

Labor Day Community Bridge Walk — Grand Haven — starts at 9 a.m.

Labor Day BoardWALK — Holland — registration starts at 8 a.m.

The Labor Day Truck Parade — Zeeland — starts at 9: 15 a.m.

Muskegon County

Labor Day Community Walk — Montague and Whitehall — starts at 10 a.m.

Muskegon County Labor Day Run and Walk — Muskegon — starts at 8 a.m.

West Michigan United Labor Day — Downtown Muskegon — 11 a.m.