CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A toddler is dead after police say the child was hit by a car during a family birthday party in Cass County.

It happened Sunday night off of Old 205 in Mason Township. Sheriff Deputies reported that a family member was pulling into the driveway, striking a 2-year-old child. Other family members began performing CPR until help arrived.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in this incident.