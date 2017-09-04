Dispute over Bobcat skid-steer continues; charges against former officer dismissed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. -- Glen and Karen Hayward are awaiting their day in court to explain to a judge why they should regain possession of a Bobcat they spent thousands of dollars to fix.

FOX 17 first reported on their dilemma in the spring. A deal with an off-duty police officer went south when the property they received from him was reported as stolen. A third party, Matt Mcallister, claimed ownership of the Bobcat and said then-officer Martin Heppler Jr. had no right to give it away. It's been stored in Emmett Township Public Safety storage for nearly two years now.

A court date for the civil trial scheduled for this past May was rescheduled for October.