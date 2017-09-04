Homers and defense lead Royals past Tigers, 7-6

How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 4: Alex Presley #14 of the Detroit Tigers slides into third base with an RBI-triple ahead of the throw to Mike Moustakas #8 of the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Comerica Park on September 4, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Jose Iglesias of the Detroit Tigers scored from second base on the play. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — The Kansas City Royals hit three homers and got two spectacular defensive plays in a 7-6 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday afternoon.

Eric Hosmer, Salvador Perez and Alcides Escobar homered for the Royals, but the biggest plays of the game came on defense. Alex Gordon reached well over the left-field fence to rob Mikie Mahtook of a three-run homer, while Lorenzo Cain’s sliding catch took two RBIs away from Jose Iglesias.

Since trading Justin Verlander and Justin Upton on Thursday, the Tigers are 0-5 and have been outscored 36-11.

The Tigers trailed 7-3 going into the ninth, but Nicholas Castellanos hit a three-run homer off Brandon Maurer with one out. Maurer struck out Efren Navarro before James McCann and Jeimer Candelario singled to put the potential winning run on base.

Scott Alexander replaced Maurer and retired Mahtook for his third save in five chances.

