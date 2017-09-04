Loved ones remember young mother killed one year ago in Muskegon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A family scattering the ashes of a loved one on Sunday, a year after 22-year-old Barbie Dailey was killed.

Her boyfriend, Joshua Salyers, charged with open murder in her death after he admitted to police that he killed her on September 4th, 2016.

“It’s hard it’s been almost a year,” says Wendy Varela, Barbie’s mom. “Closure, I don’t think there will ever be closure because this was senseless. There was no reason for this and I don’t believe closure will ever really happen.”

As Barbie’s family awaits the trial of person accused of her murder, they celebrated her life in an ash scattering ceremony at Wolf Lake in Muskegon on Sunday. A place she always loved to swim at when she was a child.

“As soon as we woke up we would go swim at the lake,” says Karol Rawson, Barbie’s sister. “Our grandma would call us in for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We didn’t even hear her, we were just playing and having so much fun.”

And with the trial of Joshua Salyers is just days away, it starts on Sept. 19th. Barbie’s family is hoping justice will be served.

The family tells FOX 17, they hope to bring awareness to domestic violence.

If you or someone you know needs help dealing with a domestic violence checkout the links below:

Sexual Assault 24-hour Confidential Crisis Hotline

(616) 776-RAPE (7273)

24 Hours / 7 Days per Week

Call to schedule an examination up to 96 hours post assault

Domestic Violence 24-hour Confidential Crisis Hotline:

(616) 451-2744

24 Hours / 7 Days per Week

YWCA Counseling Center

(616) 459-4652

8:00 AM - 6:30 PM Monday - Thursday

8:30 AM - 4:00pm Friday

Every Woman's Place