How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Palace announces Prince William, Kate expecting third child

Posted 5:25 AM, September 4, 2017, by

(Photo by Julian Simmonds - Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.

The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.

Officials say Prince William’s wife, the former Kate Middleton, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and will not carry out her engagements Monday.

William and Kate already have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s