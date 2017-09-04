× Pastor calls for prayer for Kalamazoo teens killed in crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo pastor is calling for the community to come together and pray after five teens were killed in a weekend crash.

Dr. Addis Moore, President of the Northside Ministerial Alliance, made the announcement in church Sunday for the community to come together Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 120 Roberson Street. The service is for the community to pray together for the families involved and the youth in the area.

Two of the five victims have been identified: Marshawn Williams, 15, and Deztanee Cobb, 17. It is expected that the remaining victims will be identified later this week.

The crash happened early Saturday morning on East Main Street in Kalamazoo Township. The five teens were in a Dodge Charger traveling at speeds around 100 mph when they crashed into a tree. The car caught fire and all five died at the scene.