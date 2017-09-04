Police ask for help finding missing Wyoming woman

WYOMING, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a missing Wyoming woman.

Ana Marie Carrillo, 35, has been missing since Sunday morning according to family members. Police say she was expected at an address in Wyoming Sunday, but never arrived. Her vehicle was found in the parking lot of a business near 40th Street and Clyde Park.

Police say they have no reason to suspect foul play, but her disappearance is unexpected and unexplained.

She is described as being 5’2″ tall, 140 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Aeropostle sweater, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming DPS at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.