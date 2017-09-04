How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Truck drives into house in Muskegon

Posted 3:47 PM, September 4, 2017, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A truck drove through a front lawn and into a home Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police are currently on scene at a residence near the intersection of Hall Road and Brooks Road South where an SUV drove up the front lawn and into the side of the house.

Police tell FOX 17 the driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash.  The driver told police that while driving on Brooks Road another vehicle swerved in front of him, sending him into the house as he tried to avoid a collision.

Police say he did not have to go to the hospital for his injuries.

We have a crew on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Photo Gallery

Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s