Clear-bag security policy takes effect for football games at WMU's Waldo Stadium

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Now that the football season has kicked off, Western Michigan University is enhancing security measures at Waldo Stadium for home football games. A new clear-bag policy took effect Sept. 1.

The policy regulates the size and type of bags that are allowed into the stadium during football games.

WMU Senior Athletic Director Monty Porter says on the WMUBroncos.com website, “Ultimately, this is about creating a more safe environment for all in attendance.”

Some of the particulars of the policy include:

Bags should be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12″ X 6″ X 12″ in size.

· Clear bags may have a logo on one side so long as said logo does not exceed 4″ X 3.4″.

· Small clutch bags with or without a handle or strap that do not exceed 4.5″ X 6.5″ or approximately the size of a hand.

· One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag etc.).

· Exceptions will be made for medical items or a diaper bag (with small child) needed after a proper inspection by security at the gate before entry.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

· Clutch bags larger than a hand

· Purses

· Briefcases

· Duffle bags

· Backpacks

· Cinch bags

· Mesh bags

· Fanny packs that are not clear or exceed the size limit

· Camera bags/cases

· Binocular bags/cases

· Tinted / Patterned Plastic bags

· Any bag larger than regulated size

Note:

• Prohibited items must be returned to cars or disposed of before entering the stadium

• Authorities reserve the right to inspect any item at any time

• WMU is not responsible for any items left at gate or in stadium