Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- It's the day parents have all been waiting for-- the day the kiddos head back to school.

When it comes to the students, some are more excited than others. That includes the Rockford Color Guard, who is set to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade later this year.

The team is working hard ahead of the event but took a break to show the FOX 17 Morning Crew how color guard really works.