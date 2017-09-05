How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Human chain blocks intersection during DACA protest in Kalamazoo

Posted 8:17 PM, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 08:23PM, September 5, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Hundreds of people in Kalamazoo on Tuesday protested the Trump administration's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The protests began at Bronson Park before protesters made their way to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Westnedge.

Protesters formed a human chain across the intersection, and several people were arrested after blocking it for nearly an hour.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it's phasing out DACA and leaving it to Congress to come up with an alternative.  The program shields from deportation hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.

Trump says he has a "great love" for the young immigrants protected by the DACA program. But his decision was met with shock, anger and a sense of betrayal by its beneficiaries, often called "Dreamers."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments