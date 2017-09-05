Human chain blocks intersection during DACA protest in Kalamazoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Hundreds of people in Kalamazoo on Tuesday protested the Trump administration's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The protests began at Bronson Park before protesters made their way to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Westnedge.

Hundreds gather for DACA rally at Bronson Park in KZ. // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/lcMGi6UC6o — Lauren Edwards (@CallMeLedwards) September 5, 2017

Protesters formed a human chain across the intersection, and several people were arrested after blocking it for nearly an hour.

Human chained formed across Michigan Ave for DACA // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/1uvZPX9jaU — Lauren Edwards (@CallMeLedwards) September 5, 2017

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it's phasing out DACA and leaving it to Congress to come up with an alternative. The program shields from deportation hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.

Trump says he has a "great love" for the young immigrants protected by the DACA program. But his decision was met with shock, anger and a sense of betrayal by its beneficiaries, often called "Dreamers."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.