West Michigan animal park gets new giraffe

ALTO, Mich. – A West Michigan animal park has a new resident.

Ginger the giraffe has made a new home at the Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park. A representative from the facility say she was moved Tuesday into the pen with their other giraffes, Annabelle and Tucker, and all are getting along well.

Ginger is about eight or nine years old.

FOX 17 featured Annabelle and Tucker back in the spring while the world waiting for April the giraffe to give birth at a zoo in upstate New York. Annabelle is believed to be pregnant, even though staff at Boulder Ridge say a veterinarian who was at the facility Tuesday still wasn’t sure. If she is pregnant, she’ll probably be due later this fall.

The park says Ginger is eating well and is excited to meet visitors.