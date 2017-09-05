Sleep while raising money for charity at Napportunity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone loves to sleep, but what if there was a chance to take a nap while raising money for a good cause? Comfort Research is doing just that at their first-ever Napportunity event on Wednesday.

Comfort Research is a West Michigan-based company that creates unique seating solutions like the Big Joe Chair. 100 of these chairs will be set up all over Rosa Parks Circle where people can stop by the park and take a quick nap or rest.

Along with big chairs, there will also be nappetizers, and the world's quietest D.J. spinning music to help people sleep.

For every person that sits in a Big Joe chair, for any amount of time, Comfort Research will donate $10 to the non-profit organization, iUnderstand. The goal is to raise $10,000.

Napportunity is happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle. The event is free and open to the public.